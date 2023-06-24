RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY RIBBON CUTTING PHOTO

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at Results Physiotherapy on Thursday. Results Physiotherapy — located at 445 Highway 109 North in Lebanon — treats issues ranging from minor sports injuries to debilitating medical conditions that affect the mobility of individuals. Pictured with Results Physiotherapy staff are family and friends, along with Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Chairman Wes Dugan, chamber ambassadors and chamber representatives.

 Submitted

