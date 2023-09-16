RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY RIBBON CUTTING PHOTO

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at Results Physiotherapy on Thursday to celebrate its new office location. Results Physiotherapy — located at 1003 Meb Court in Mt. Juliet — strives to provide world-class, manual-based physical therapy in the U.S. Pictured with Results Physiotherapy Regional Director Ryan Humphreys is physical therapist Lee Ann Cheatham, physical therapy assistant Han Zhu, office coordinator Jaden Brown, family and friends, along with Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, chamber ambassadors and chamber representatives.

