SO NASHVILLE RIBBON CUTTING PHOTO

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at So Nashville on Thursday to celebrate its new location. So Nashville — located at 108 West Main St. in Lebanon — carries clothing, hats, stickers and more. Pictured with So Nashville owners Scott and Jessica Reutzel are family and friends, along with Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Vice President of Membership and Finance Andrea Wilke, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Chairman Wes Dugan, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, chamber ambassadors and chamber representatives.

 Submitted

