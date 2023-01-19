TA STAFFING RIBBON CUTTING PHOTO

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at TA Staffing on Tuesday. TA Staffing — located at 346 South Cumberland St. in Lebanon — provides staffing solutions to customers and employees. Pictured with the TA Staffing Lebanon branch manager Rebecca Morgan is senior account manager Jessica Mendez, in addition to Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Chairman of the Board Wes Dugan, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, chamber ambassadors and chamber representatives.

