MASSAGE AND WELLNESS STUDIO PHOTO

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce participated in a ribbon cutting at Massage and Wellness Studio on Jan. 31, celebrating the new location for the business.

Massage and Wellness Studio — which is located in suite B at 1417 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon — is a division of Kerry Becht Physical Therapy and Therapeutic Massage. Kerry Becht Physical Therapy and Therapeutic Massage expanded the practice and started Massage and Wellness Studio in August of 2021, offering different types of massages and acupuncture.

Owner Kerry Becht was joined at the ribbon cutting by family and friends and chamber representatives.

