ZAXBY'S RIBBON-CUTTING PHOTO

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at a new location of Zaxby’s on Monday. Zaxby’s — located at 447 Highway 190 North in Lebanon — offers prepared-at-order chicken fingers, traditional or boneless wings, salads, sandwiches, appetizers and a variety of dipping and tossing sauces. Pictured with Zaxby’s owner Lee Oliver is partner Chad Martin, Phillip Wiggins, staff, family and friends, along with Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, chamber ambassadors and chamber representatives.

 Submitted

