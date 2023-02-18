RYAN HOMES RIBBON CUTTING PHOTO

The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday to celebrate Ryan Homes’ new townhomes. The new properties are located at 420 Park Ave. in Lebanon. Pictured with Ryan Homes Sales Manager Melinda Francie are other Ryan Homes employees and friends, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Chairman of the Board Wes Dugan, Lebanon Wilson County Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, along with chamber ambassadors and chamber representatives.

 Submitted

