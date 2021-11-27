The Tennessee Department of Transportation unveiled a widened Wilson County thoroughfare on Wednesday as local leaders gathered at the spot to celebrate.
State Route 109 has been the subject of construction work to expand the road, and now that it’s complete, commuters can drive the whole way to Gallatin without having to merge lanes.
TDOT deputy commissioner Paul Degges expressed delight over the occasion.
“A few years ago, we were out here with shovels,” Degges said. “(It) feels good to be using scissors this time.”
Degges said that his excitement stems from seeing the project come to fruition and what the added lanes could mean for traffic and development.
“(Highway) 109 is a major corridor in this region of the state,” Degges said. “When we looked to extend 840 to the north, we knew it needed the ability to carry large amounts of traffic for the growth we are seeing in this area.”
Degges said that the seven-mile project cost $55 million and that a bypass around Portland would be the next piece of the puzzle. Portland is the northern point of the route, where it connects with Interstate-65.
The road may present a more comfortable drive for commuters, but Degges said that the center turn lane will also make it much safer for residents, allowing them to move up and down the road smoothly.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said that he grew up on the west side of the city he now leads. He said that trips to the 109 corridor were “like an adventure.”
“Sometimes, we would come out this way to go eat at the Cherokee Steakhouse,” Bell said. “It was winding and hilly, and I was the kid who kept asking, ‘How much longer?’ ”
Mt. Juliet’s state representative, Susan Lynn, commended workers and administrators at Vulcan Materials Company for their responsiveness and caution.
“Talk about concern for safety,” Lynn said while recounting an instance when a reportedly-downed cone was blocking traffic and pointed out how quickly someone responded to the situation.
Lynn added that as good as it looked, she was most thankful for the new level of safety for drivers and nearby residents.
According to one of her colleagues in Nashville, Sen. Mark Pody of Lebanon, Lynn was instrumental in securing the funding for the road. He called her the project’s leading advocate in the General Assembly.
This stretch of highway had a bad reputation for fatal car accidents according to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. He said that at times it seemed like the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency was responding to a fatal crash out there nearly every month.
Hutto said that he was thankful that the extra lanes would mitigate those calls that no dispatch ever wants to take.
Wilson County won’t be the only beneficiary to the expanded road, as Degges pointed out the project would help spur economic development in the south side of Gallatin.
Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown was in attendance and addressing the audience. She asked, “You’re probably wondering what the Mayor of Gallatin is doing here in Wilson County, aren’t you?’ We have 20,000 people who commute to Gallatin each day, and about 25% of those come up this route. We are a city in the middle of all the roads, so improving that access is crucial to our viability.”
