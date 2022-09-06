Richard Thurman Jr. passed away on Sept. 1, 2022, at age 49.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 pm.
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 5:44 pm
Richard Alan Thurman, Jr., was born in Cleburne, Texas, to Lynda Doris Smith and Richard A. Thurman, Sr.
He earned his associate degree at Volunteer State Community College and worked as an x-ray radiographer.
Richard was a nationally-sanctioned speed skater.
He enjoyed driving his blue convertible — Little Blue — in addition to fishing, music, electronics (with a special appreciation of sound quality) and cruises.
He was also an animal whisperer.
Mr. Thurman is survived by: his wife, Cheryl Hayes Thurman; children, Daniel (Jordan) Thurman, Grace Thurman; parents, Lynda and Richard Thurman, Sr.; siblings, Rhonda Smith, Melissa (Robby) Wise; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
Memorial donations can be made in his name to New Leash on Life.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
