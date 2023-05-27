Rick Northern passed away on May 24, 2023.
Rick Northern passed away on May 24, 2023.
The funeral service, conducted by Richard Smith, is at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service.
Pallbearers are Sherlie Bates, Sam Burton, Alan Ricketts, Allen Yelton, J.D. Powell and Mark Reed.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until the service at 1 p.m.
Richard Eugene Northern was born in Nashville to Betty Overdorff and Harold Northern.
He enjoyed working on all antique cars, though he was a Packard man.
The grandchildren had a special place in his heart, and he appreciated watching them grow and play.
Professionally, he was the owner of Diamond Plastics since 1985.
Rick is survived by: his wife, Cindy Wilkerson Northern; children, Rachel (Kenny) Piercey, Brad Northern; grandchildren, Maddie Piercey, Luke Piercey; brothers, Bob (Diane) Northern of Lebanon, Carl Northern of Alpharetta, Georgia; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Harold Northern.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
