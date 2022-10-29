Richard Randolph Peyton, M.D., passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2022, at his home in Lebanon.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1941, in Lafayette, Indiana.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. High 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: October 29, 2022 @ 7:35 am
Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. High 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: October 29, 2022 @ 7:35 am
Richard Randolph Peyton, M.D., passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2022, at his home in Lebanon.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1941, in Lafayette, Indiana.
He was the son of Frank Wood Peyton, M.D., and Mary Elizabeth Fouse Peyton.
He attended Duke University and received his medical degree from Bowman Gray Medical School in 1967. He practiced medicine for 46 years, first as an OB/GYN and later as a radiation oncologist.
He served as a major in the U.S. Air Force from 1971-73.
Richard was well-loved by both his patients and staff. His sincere desire for his patients’ well- being was of the utmost importance to him.
Richard was an ardent and skilled golfer.
He loved travel and adventure, music, history, skiing and deep-sea fishing. He was also an instrument-rated pilot.
Richard offered endless opportunities to his family of knowing, appreciating, and experiencing the greater world through the spirit of curiosity and adventure.
He is survived by: his son, James D. Peyton, M.D. (Emily) of Lebanon; their two adult sons, James Peyton, William Peyton; by his son, Todd Peyton of Chiang Mai, Thailand; and by Todd’s son, Matthew Peyton. He is also survived by: four siblings, Patricia Truitt (Robert) of West Lafayette, Indiana, Thomas O. Peyton of Lafayette, Frank W. Peyton, Jr., M.D. (Beth) of Indianapolis, Kathryn Peyton Peck of Napa, California; along with 25 nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by: his parents; a sister, Cynthia Peyton Jones; and a nephew, Michael D. Peyton.
Family services are pending for December in Lafayette.
Memorial donations may be made to Sherry’s Hope by mailing those to P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37088, or by donating online at Sherrysrun.org.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.