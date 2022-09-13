Richard Serbin passed away on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 77.
The memorial service is 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Faith Lutheran Church (located at 1655 West Main St. in Lebanon). The family will be receiving friends at the church on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m.
Richard Serbin was born in Gary, Indiana, to Rose Gottschling and Joseph Serbin. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam.
In civilian life, Mr. Serbin was in law enforcement for 27 years, retiring as captain in 1997. During his tenure, Mr. Serbin was involved in and credited for many arrests, most notably receiving a federal commendation from the U.S. Marshals for the capture of a dangerous federal fugitive in 1990.
He enjoyed golf, Notre Dame football and cigars.
He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Mr. Serbin is survived by: his wife, Debbie Serbin; children, Jeff (Ashley) Serbin, Joel (Susan) Serbin, Lindsay Serbin, Alex (Mandy) Rogers, Andy (Rachel) Rogers, Velvet (Michael) Vance; siblings, Donna (Mark) Hanchar, Tom (Cheri) Serbin, Carole Sue (Mary) Carlson; along with many beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Joe Serbin, and sister, JoEllen Mills.
Individuals can make memorial donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and/or th Vietnam Veterans of America by mailing those to VVA Chapter No. 1004, P.O. Box 128, Lebanon Tennessee, 37088-0128.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.