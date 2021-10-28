A veteran Army captain of the Vietnam War, Richard Wright, of Mt. Juliet, died unexpectedly on Oct. 22, 2021, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Nashville while awaiting his regularly-scheduled doctor’s appointment.
Mr. Wright was 77.
Mr. Wright is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home, where his funeral services will be conducted on Friday afternoon. His pastor, Rev. Jeff Strezoff of the Grace United Methodist Church, will officiate at the 3 p.m. services. Burial will be held in the Wright family lot in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.
The Wright family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Friday from noon until the services at 3 p.m.
A service of remembrance from the Grace United Methodist Church will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Mr. Wright was one of two sons and was born Richard Coleman Wright on Feb. 7, 1944, at the former McFarland Hospital in Lebanon, to the late Coleman Bryan Wright, who died at the age of 92 on March 6, 2009, and Roggie Ruth Donoho Wright, who died at the age of 78 on July 27, 2000.
Mr. Wright was a 1962 graduate of Lebanon High School, attended Tennessee Technological University and completed his bachelor of science degree while serving in the United States Army.
Following military service, he received his master of business administration from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
Mr. Wright was inducted into the United States Army in Nashville on Jan. 12, 1967, and was honorably discharged with the rank of captain at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, on April 18, 1972, making his total service to our country six years, 10 months and 29 days, including his ROTC training at Tennessee Tech.
His overseas service was two years, nine months and 17 days.
For his meritorious service, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter Medal, the Missile Defense Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Bar, and the Army Special Operations Forces Medal.
His major command while in the Army was First Signal Intelligence for Surface to Air Missiles.
In Mt. Juliet at the St. Paul United Methodist Church on Nov. 7, 1986, Mr. Wright was united in marriage to Paducah, Kentucky, native, the former Theresa Belcher.
Mr. Wright was a long-time operations manager for the former Cain-Sloan Department Store, located at 5th and Church Street in Nashville, and after the store’s closing, he was operations manager for the Elan-Polo Corporation before retiring on Dec. 31, 2016.
Mr. Wright was baptized into Christ at the Carthage Church of Christ, and at the time of his death, he and his wife attended the Grace United Methodist Church
Surviving in addition to his wife Theresa, of almost 35 years, is: Mr. Wright’s brother, Stephen Wright (and wife Sharon) of Cookeville; two nieces, Jennie Littrell (and husband Michael) of Cookeville, De’Ann Laufenburg (and husband Gary) of Cooper City, Florida; five nephews, Elijah Wright (and wife Carolyn) of Cookeville, Jacob Wright (and wife Joy) of Gardendale, Alabama, Richard Hannon of Pell City, Alabama, Steven Hannon (and wife Jan) of Freeport, Florida, Jeffery Hannon (and wife Patricia) of Jacksonville, Florida; and 12 great and great-great nieces and nephews.
The Wright family has requested memorials be made and mailed to the Grace United Methodist Church trustees, 2905 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, 37122.
