MT. JULIET — Short-handed Wilson Central was no match for Green Hill’s girls Friday night as the host Lady Hawks soared to a 53-15 triumph.
After spotting the Lady Wildcats a 2-0 lead on a Sydney Dalton layup, Green Hill went on a 22-0 run to decide the matter as the Lady Hawks improved to 5-2 for the season 2-1 in District 9-AAA.
Wilson Central, which didn’t have Dalton until recently and has been without the injured Campbell Strange since the season’s third game, is also hurting on the bench as Dale Leever became the third member of the three-person coaching staff to run the game as an acting head coach after Phillip Anthony joined head coach Erica Wilson away from the team.
It was Leever’s first game in charge since his final contest as the Cumberland men’s head coach in 1993, ending a six-year run at his alma mater before serving stints as an assistant at the high school and college level, mostly in Georgia.
Leever did see the Lady Wildcats score nine unanswered points during the third quarter, but it was too little too late as Central slipped to 1-6, 1-3 going into an extended COVID-19 break which began Monday morning.
Sydnee Richetto, facing her former team for the first time, led the Lady Hawks with 20 points, including a pair of three-pointers, while Aubrey Blankenship added 11, Taylor Pruitt and Trinity Franzen six each, Kensley Carter four and Grace Wilson, Ava Heilman and Skylar Brumbach two apiece.
Dalton’s nine points led the Lady Wildcats while Jamey Ricketts finished with four and Cloe Smith two as Central committed 25 turnovers to Green Hill’s five.
Green Hill’s scheduled trip to Loretto for Saturday was canceled. The Lady Hawks are scheduled to host Portland at 6 p.m. today.
Porter’s 24 propels Lebanon to Senior Night winUnless something happens before tonight, last Friday was not Addie Porter’s final game at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. But the Lebanon senior did celebrate the Devilettes’ official Senior Night with 24 points in a 66-37 whipping of Hendersonville.
Like many schools during the pandemic, Lebanon celebrated its seniors early as a scheduled end of the season is not guaranteed.
Porter popped in four three-pointers, had six assists, 10 deflections and four steals as Lebanon improved to 8-1 for the season and 4-0 in District 9-AAA.
Junior Terri Reynolds racked up 17 points, including a pair of threes, to go with five assists and four deflections. Madison Jennings added 11 points.
Avery Harris, Lebanon’s other senior, joined Ny’lyia Rankins and Meioshe Mason with four points apiece while Asia Barr tossed in two.
Lebanon led 18-8 at the first-quarter break and 40-15 at halftime.
Brette Taylor tossed in three 3-pointers to lead the Lady Commandos with 11 points as Hendersonville fell to 4-1, 2-1.
Lebanon will pick up a district forfeit tonight as Mt. Juliet will be unable to make the trip to LHS due to COVID issues. Cookeville’s girls have been booked as a replacement for the 6 p.m. contest, with the Lebanon boys taking on Mt. Juliet afterward as scheduled.
Christensen’s 29 leads Lady Tigers to bounce-back winSMITHVILLE — Watertown’s girls bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 54-47 defeat of host DeKalb County on Friday night.
Emma Christensen totaled 29 points to lead the Lady Tigers while Brittni Allison fired in 15. Daejah Maklary managed nine and Madison King a free throw as Watertown improved to 10-1 for the season and 2-1 in District 8-AA.
Watertown’s scheduled game with Red Boiling Springs last night was canceled. The Lady Tigers are to travel to Winchester to take on Franklin County at 6 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.