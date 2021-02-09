Richetto leads Lady Hawks on second-half surge

MT. JULIET — It was appropriate Green Hill’s inaugural Senior Night came against its “parent” school, Mt. Juliet as three of the Lady Hawks’ five seniors faced their former team last Friday night.
The Lady Bears led for much of the first quarter and were tied at halftime before Sydnee Richetto led the Lady Hawks in the second half to a 58-36 thumping.
Coach Cherie Abner started the five seniors, including former Lady Bear Taylor Pruitt, who tore her ACL exactly one month earlier on her former home floor, ending her high school career. She stood on crutches to the side during the opening tip and immediately came out.
Mt. Juliet jumped to a 5-0 lead before Green Hill caught and passed the Lady Bears on an Aubrey Blankenship 2-on-1 layup set up by a Richetto steal, followed by a Blankenship 3-pointer for a 9-6 Lady Hawk lead going into the second quarter.
The Lady Hawks led 15-9 but couldn’t put one-win Mt. Juliet away. Kayley Jones connected on a 3-pointer off the glass to bring the Lady Bears into a 21-21 halftime tie.
“We had a lot of distractions tonight,” Green Hill coach Cherie Abner said. “We tried to start five seniors which isn’t typically our lineup. We had quite a few distractions and it took us awhile to get going.”
But Richetto took over in the third quarter, scoring 14 of Green Hill’s 24 points as the Lady Hawks opened a 45-31 lead as they eventually solidified their hold on fourth place in District 9-AAA at 10-4 and moved to 14-6 for the season with two road games left before the district tournament.
“We kind of go as (Richetto) goes,” Abner said. “The ball started falling, not only from her, but some of the other kids stepped up and hit some and we had a couple of transition points and turnovers and that was definitely the difference.”
Richetto racked up 24 points, including two 3-pointers and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line, while notching nine assists. Blankenship scored 16 points while Savannah Kirby connected on a pair of 3s for her six, Kensley Carter one triple; Alivia Majors, Skylar Brumbach and seniors Anna Riggs and Samantha Zapton two each and Trinity Franzen a foul shot.
Jakoria Woods tried to keep Mt. Juliet in the game with 14 points, including a pair of 3s, while Kaitlyn Bertram buried a pair of triples for her six, Jones five, Jada Colmer and Dmond Howard four each and Evie Johnston two as the Lady Bears fell to 1-21, 1-13.
“First half we did a really good job coming out and executing our defensive plan,” Mt. Juliet coach Jennifer Wilson said.
“Our offense was a little hit and miss. We had some lucky shots go down. But it’s one of the best first halves we’ve played all season long. The first time we played them, we really weren’t competitive. We were competitive tonight, that was a huge difference. They came out in the third quarter and the difference was their two best players (Richetto and Blankenship) decided to go and defensively we didn’t rotate over. We weren’t as sharp in the third quarter, the fourth quarter as we were in the first and second quarter.”
Complete rebounding statistics weren’t available after the game, but by the eye test, it appeared Mt. Juliet controlled the offensive boards, especially during the first half, something which concerns Abner going forward with a trip to league-leading Lebanon tonight and at Beech to close the regular season Thursday with a chance to possibly climb to third in the tournament seeding.
“We talk about it,” Abner said about rebounding. “At some time, that’s what’s going to beat us. That’s our Achilles heel. We talk about it, we work on it. Our reaction time, let’s just say, is not good. And we’re matching up with the best team in the district (Lebanon) and they’re all about rebounding. That’s definitely something we’re going to have to talk about before Tuesday so we can stop the bleeding here.”
“They’re bigger than us almost across the board,” Wilson said of the Lady Hawks. “We didn’t have a choice if we were going to be in the ballgame. We had to defensively rebound. We offensively got a whole lot of rebounds.
“That is something we have tried to do with our girls is to crash the offensive boards for the last couple of weeks.”
Something both teams had to deal with for the first time this season was the crowd, which was a record for first-year Green Hill as attendance restrictions were loosened up considerably this week. Both student sections were loud and GHHS’ pep band was rocking and rolling in one of the end zone seating sections.
“It’s good for the girls; it’s good for the game intensity,” Wilson said of the larger crowd. “It made it hard on communication. It had been easy with very few fans in the stands to communicate with each other, for coaches to communicate with players. With the band and the largest crowd we’ve seen all season long, it was fun. It was an awesome atmosphere. I know the girls enjoyed it.”
“These kids aren’t used to playing in front of a crowd,” Abner said. “My trying to talk to them was definitely different. This is what the kids deserve and it’s what they’ve been working for and we’re glad everybody came out.”
While Green Hill is at Lebanon, Mt. Juliet will return home for the final two regular-season games — at 6 p.m. today against Station Camp and Friday vs. Gallatin.
Beech girls stun Lebanon on buzzer-beating running 3
Jada Jones’ running 3-pointer at the final buzzer lifted visiting Beech to a 40-38 win over host Lebanon at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court last Friday night, handing the Devilettes their first District 9-AAA loss of the season.
Addie Porter’s free throw with 6.2 seconds left put Lebanon ahead 38-37.
Beech outscored Lebanon 28-13 in the second half after the Devilettes had used a 17-2 second quarter to go up 25-11 at halftime.
Both teams struggled from the free-throw line, hitting under 50%. Lebanon outrebounded Beech 28-23 but committed 13 turnovers to the Lady Bucs’ eight, leading to an 11-4 BHS advantage in points off turnovers.
Laci Walmer scored 11 points to lead the Lady Buccaneers, who improved to 14-8 for the season and 11-4 in the district.
Addie Porter popped in a pair of 3s to lead Lebanon with 13 points and four assists while Finley Tomlin tossed in three triples on her way to 10. Meioshe Mason managed nine points, Avery Harris four and Terri Reynolds and Lexie Crowder a free throw apiece as the Devilettes dropped to 19-4. They are still solidly in the district lead at 13-1 with a 6 p.m. home game today with Green Hill and a Friday night visit from Station Camp to conclude the regular season.
Watertown falls at Livingston
LIVINGSTON — Watertown dropped a 44-39 decision at Livingston Academy last Friday night.
Madison King led the Lady Tigers with 12 points while Emma Christensen collected 10. Brittni Allison added eight, Daejah Maklary six and Alie Tunks three as Watertown slipped to 16-8 for the season and 5-7 in District 8-AA.
The Lady Wildcats climbed to 17-6, 8-3.
Following a non-district trip to Gordonsville last night, Watertown is scheduled to host Smith County at 6 p.m. today.
