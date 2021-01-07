Richetto’s 29 leads Lady Hawks past Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET — A date circled by many in west Wilson County became a night to remember in part for who wasn’t there and for another potentially devastating injury.
Green Hill’s girls made their inaugural trip to Mt. Juliet and raced past the host Lady Bears 55-29.
An originally-anticipated capacity crowd was reduced to mostly immediate family who saw Green Hill’s Sydnee Richetto rack up 29 points, including four three-pointers.
They also saw Taylor Pruitt, a senior Lady Hawk forward who played her first three high school seasons on this same floor as a Lady Bear, crumple to the hardwood as she was in the process of catching a long pass on a breakaway 2:51 before halftime. A year after tearing her left ACL, she was helped off the floor to the training room and left with her right knee encased in ice while walking on crutches.
“It’s unfortunate she got hurt and it doesn’t look good,” Green Hill coach Cherie Abner said. “But we’re going to hope for the best.”
First-year Mt. Juliet basketball coach Jennifer Wilson coached Pruitt in volleyball at MJHS before the new school was built.
“I hope Taylor’s okay,” Wilson said. “I hate to see her go down. I hope it’s nothing serious.”
As for the game, the Lady Hawks soared to a 14-4 first-quarter lead, 30-10 at halftime and 49-16 going into the fourth as they improved to 7-3 for the season and 4-1 in District 9-AAA.
Aubrey Blankenship added 11 points for Green Hill while Kensley Carter finished with five, Skylar Brumbach four, Ava Heilman three, Pruitt two and Grace Wilson a free throw.
“We hadn’t played since Dec. 18, so we’re glad to play,” Abner said. “We’re excited to return to play the first game at Mt. Juliet, which is a rival. That’s the fun part. The bad part is we don’t have many fans here. So we’re going to take the good with the bad.
“It’s a good win for us.”
This is Wilson’s first season coaching basketball at MJHS. But the former Trevecca player spent many years as the Lady Bear volleyball coach and formerly ran the scoreboard for basketball games, experiencing packed-house rivalries against Wilson Central.
“Honestly, Green Hill has more former Mt. Juliet players than Mt. Juliet High School has Mt. Juliet players,” Wilson said. “We are very young. I have one senior. I have one junior. The rest are freshman and sophomores. I have a couple of transfers from Wilson Central and freshmen from West Wilson. It’s a good blended mix of a little bit of everything. I know the former Mt. Juliet players and the returning Mt. Juliet players did feel something a little bit as far as the matchup goes because they were teammates one year ago.”
With Wilson and the Lady Bears essentially starting from scratch, they have to take their victories where they can find them. Outscoring Green Hill 13-6 in the fourth quarter is one of them.
“We did a better job in the fourth quarter defensively pressure-wise, and we won the fourth quarter,” Wilson said. “That’s what I challenged my kids going into the fourth quarter. Maybe we weren’t going to get the desired outcome finishing out the third quarter, but if we could play our hearts out, we could defensively work our tail off, we (could) win the fourth quarter, and we did.”
Jade Coleman led the Lady Bears with eight points while Dymond Howard and Jakoria Woods each scored seven, Addie Kendall six and Sophia Lyttle a free throw as Mt. Juliet slipped to 1-7, 1-3.
Both teams are scheduled to return to action at 6 p.m. Friday — Green Hill at home against Lebanon and Mt. Juliet at Station Camp.
Lyons’ double-double leads Lady Saints past Friendship
Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls got off to a fast start Tuesday night and host Friendship Christian could never recover as the Lady Saints snatched a 50-44 win at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Saints led 21-9 at the first-quarter break, 30-19 at halftime and 42-30 going into the fourth.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 17 points and 11 rebounds while Chelsey Christensen added 12 points and Gracie Clark 11. Bethany Lyons finished with five points and Felicity Keen three. Gracyn Breedlove supplied two points and six rebounds. Clark connected on three 3-pointers and Christensen two.
Allie Gibson led the Lady Commanders with 14 points while Lilly Maggart’s 13 included a pair of threes. Anna Taylor scored seven points, Savannah Bone and Rylee Agee three each and Kate Petty and Haylie Worthan two apiece.
MJCA is scheduled to travel to Davidson Academy at 6 p.m. Friday. Nashville Christian is booked to come to Friendship on Friday.
Porter’s 25 lifts Lebanon past Beech
HENDERSONVILLE — Showing little rust from the extended holiday layoff, Addie Grace Porter poured in 25 points Tuesday night as Lebanon pulled away from Beech 57-41.
Lebanon led 15-12 eight minutes in before outscoring the Lady Buccaneers 8-2 in the second quarter to open a 23-14 halftime lead. The Devilettes extended the margin to 39-26 going into the fourth as they improved to 11-2 for the season and 6-0 in District 9-AAA (both records reflecting COVID-forfeit wins).
Porter’s scoring total included five three-pointers. Meioshe Mason managed 12 points in the post while Asia Barr buried a pair of triples as part of her eight points. Avery Harris had six points, Finley Tomlin five and Ny’lyia Rankins a free throw.
Bri Ellis sank four triples in leading the Lady Bucs with 24 points.
The Devilettes will make their inaugural trip to Green Hill on Friday for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Three Lady Tigers in double figures as Watertown picks up 12th triumph
WATERTOWN — Watertown picked up a rescheduled game with Murfreesboro Central Magnet for Tuesday night and took the battle of the Lady Tigers 51-43.
Brittni Allison scored 17 points, Daejah Maklary 12 and Emma Christensen 11 as Watertown improved to 12-1. Madison King added eight points and Gwen Franklin three.
Watertown is scheduled to return to District 8-AA action at 6 p.m. Friday at Upperman.
Watertown returns from break with 51-33 win
WATERTOWN — Watertown’s girls returned from a three-week break Monday night with a 51-33 thumping of Red Boiling Springs.
Brittni Allison led the Lady Tigers with 14 points while Emma Christensen collected 12. Kierah Maklary added eight points, Morgan Bain and Gwen Franklin four apiece, Madison King and Alie Tunks three each, Harmoni Wright two and Daejah Maklary a free throw as Watertown, playing for the first time since Dec. 11, improved to 11-1.
Sophomore point guard Claire Fleming fired in 20 points, including nine in the first quarter and 13 in the first half, for the Lady Bulldogs, who dropped to 5-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.