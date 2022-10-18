Rickey Calvin Nixon, 61, of Watertown, died on Oct. 16, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born on Oct. 3, 1961, in DeKalb County, he was the son of Marie Caldwell Nixon and the late William Alfred Nixon.
Rickey was the former owner and operator of Watertown Hardware Store.
He is survived by: his wife, Rena Conner Nixon of Watertown; children, Tracy (Joel) Taylor of Watertown, Alora Nixon of Hermitage, Chasity Taylor Bowles of Kentucky, Natasha (Benny) Slone of Kentucky; stepchildren, Amanda (Lynn) Swann of Watertown, Kevin Smotherman of Watertown, Alishia Poss of Lebanon; 19 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; sisters, Freida (Junior) Reynolds of Liberty, Diana Tate of Watertown; brother, William Wade (Angie) Nixon of Lebanon; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Rodger McCann and Tim Robinson officiating.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the service time on Wednesday.
Pallbearers are William Nixon, Josh Tate, Kevin Smotherman, Damion Smotherman, Andy Shahan, Stephen McNeil, Chris Reynolds and Allen Reynolds.
Interment will be held at Mt. Holly Cemetery in Smithville.
Hunter Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
