Bob Hodge didn’t have any expectations when he immersed himself into a business venture as a 29-year-old.
“I didn’t have any idea,” Hodge said.
Hodge and his wife, Virginia, partnered with his brother, Bill, and sister-in-law, Pat, to run a Lebanon restaurant.
“It was a whole lot of hard work,” Bob Hodge said. “We didn’t have anything when we bought this. We were broke. We put in $200 each. We worked for a solid year and took $50 a week (in pay) to get it started.”
Late this Sunday evening, Hodge will end that chapter of his life … 54 years later.
“We’re going to miss it,” Bob Hodge said. “We’re happy and sad.”
Sunset Family Restaurant opened in 1959, with Bill Hodge serving as a cook. Bill Hodge departed less than two years later, and the restaurant closed for a year before Bob Hodge’s mother and step-father purchased it.
Then, in 1967, the brothers went into business together.
“(Bill Hodge) wanted to buy it, but he didn’t want to go that much in debt by himself,” Bob Hodge said. “I told him that if he’d teach me how to cook, we’d buy it. He said he could … and we did.”
The couples remained partners for almost 20 years, until Bob and Virginia Hodge became the sole owners.
“My husband is a workaholic,” Virginia Hodge said. “When he was 10 or 11 years old, he was bagging groceries behind the counter, writing tickets up and taking care of the register. He’s worked hard all his life.
“He pushes me to be a better person.”
Despite severe discomfort in his lower back, Hodge still pushes himself to work hard.
“I’m still about as swift as any of them,” Bob Hodge said with a grin.
The couple is originally from Harlan, Kentucky, but they moved to Lebanon once they bought the restaurant.
“The people in Lebanon have just been wonderful,” Virginia Hodge said.
When Bob and Virginia Hodge took the reins in 1986, Sunset stopped serving breakfast.
Then, with Bob Hodge’s health a consideration, the restaurant trimmed its operation back to four days per week in 2019, opening from Thursday through Sunday each week.
However, those limited days hasn’t deterred the loyalty of many of Sunset’s long-time employees.
“Without these people, we wouldn’t have been here and done what we’ve done,” Virginia Hodge said. “It’s every day. Their problems fall in our lap. We try to console them.
“It’s the people that have made this place. We have been blessed. We are going to miss them.”
Bob Hodge added, “They’ve been good, loyal help. They’re honest. They never miss unless it’s necessary, and our customers … we have good, loyal customers.”
Shirley Ferrell is among the longest-tenured employees. She started out as a waitress but has now served as the recognizable, long-time cashier.
“She does a fantastic job,” Virginia Hodge said.
Ferrell points to the Hodges — who are both 83 years old — as that the reason that she has remained on staff for 38 years.
“It’s the Hodges … they’re good people,” Ferrell said. “You couldn’t work for better people. We all work together, and we have some of the nicest customers that ever was. I just like working here.”
Jean Shutt has been a Sunset waitress for 36 years, while Tammy Gonzalez has worked in a variety of capacities for the past 20 years.
Terry Arceneaux has handled kitchen prep for the past 38 years.
“I don’t know what we would do without him,” Virginia Hodge said of Arceneaux.
Shutt added, “He’s probably the best worker here.”
All four of the Hodge children have worked at the restaurant at some point as well, with their son — Jimmy — serving as a cook for 36 years.
Bob Hodge indicated that the appreciation of those employees has delayed his willingness to sell the property, which had Sunset Motel located beside of it for many years.
“We thought about (selling) off and on,” Bob Hodge said. “Due to all of our help, we put it off.”
However, the Hodges finally placed the property up for sale four years ago.
Brentwood’s Palmetto Capital Group made an offer that was accepted approximately two months ago, and following inspections and other procedures, the sale was finalized approximately two weeks ago.
“The building is going to be torn down,” Virginia Hodge said. “They say a car wash is coming here.
“It’s sad. I cried. I’m sure I’ll cry more, because we have devoted our life to this.”
Sunset was closed for approximately five months in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and shortly after it reopened, both of the Hodges had COVID-19. That prompted another brief closure as the Hodges were quarantined.
“We never had a headache,” Virginia Hodge said. “I believe it’s because we stay active.”
However, the employees remained loyal.
As for the employees’ future plans, it remains uncertain.
“They’re going to wait about two weeks, take a little time off and see from there,” Virginia Hodge said.
Since it was announced that Sunset will be closing following business this Sunday, patrons have overwhelmed the restaurant.
“Last week was wild,” Virginia Hodge said. “Today (Thursday) is crazy. We had our busiest day ever on Sunday. We are expecting every day to be like today. We couldn’t see all of the people standing out there (waiting for the restaurant to open). We didn’t know where to put them.”
The restaurant is known for its pies, which include in-house-made varieties of coconut, chocolate and buttermilk.
“The chocolate pie is Bob’s mother’s recipe,” Virginia Hodge said. “That’s the only one we don’t give out.
“We have sold over 100 pies every day last week. We can’t keep them made.”
Bob Hodge estimates that the restaurant serves between 700 and 900 individuals on a normal day. For the past two weeks, that number has escalated to between 1,000 and 1,200 patrons daily.
“They say, ‘We’re going to starve to death. Where are we going to go? What are we going to do,’ ” Virginia Hodge said of the customers’ reaction.
Bob Hodge added, “They’re happy for us but (say) they’re going to go hungry. They’re happy for us but hate to see it close down.”
Long-time customer Pierce Dodson can attest to that.
“We’re retired, and our kitchen doesn’t get used much anymore,” the 73-year-old Dodson — who is accompanied by his wife, Barbara, on their regular visits to Sunset — said. “It’s just good food. That’s the one thing that will make a restaurant a success. It’s some of the best chicken you’ll find anywhere, and their tenderloin is the special on Thursday. I’ve only discovered it and been eating it for about the past year. I thought, ‘What have I been missing?’ It’s good, down-home, old-fashioned cooking.
“Sunset is one of my lifelines. I hate to see it go. It’s sort of a landmark here in Lebanon. I guarantee there are going to be others scurrying for another place to eat. We’re losing one of our staples.”
The broasted chicken that Dodson mentions is one of the top-sellers.
“We sell the fool out of chicken,” Virginia Hodge said. “We ran out of chicken today. Our roast beef (which cooks for 20 hours) is our No. 1 and chicken. Chicken and roast beef run a good race. Everybody loves Bob’s chicken and dumplings too, and they are made from scratch.”
Bob Hodge added, “The majority of our customers can come here and eat and not even have to look at a menu.”
Bob Hodge is scheduled to have another back surgery on Oct. 19, removing rods that were placed in his lower back approximately five years ago and replacing those with longer rods.
“It is tough,” Virginia Hodge said of closing. “It’s going to be a big change … a big change.
“I want to look for Bob a big recliner so that he can rare back and relax and get ready for that surgery.”
Bob Hodge added, “It’s time to do what we want to do. This is never off your mind.”
And with approximately 300 carryout orders daily, the phone never stops ringing.
“It rings even when we’re closed,” Bob Hodge said. “It never stops. It rang all day (Wednesday, on a day in which the restaurant wasn’t open).”
The phone will ring less beginning on Monday, and Bob Hodge plans to cook less too.
“I don’t cook anything at home,” Bob Hodge said.
Virginia Hodge added, “I’m going to have to learn to grocery shop and cook. That’s a lot to ask for an 83-year-old.”
However, the Hodges are planning to enjoy some activities besides just cooking.
“We have a little cabin at Watts Bar Lake, and we love to run around to the casinos and play the slots,” Virginia Hodge said.
However, those activities will have to come after Bob Hodge’s surgery in 10 days.
“I’m hoping after that that we can fire up that motorhome and enjoy it,” Virginia Hodge said.
While a handful of celebrities have flowed through Sunset over the years — including country music stars such as Bill Monroe, Bill Anderson and Porter Wagoner — the customers have treated the Hodges like celebrities recently as legions of them have flooded the establishment for one last plate of roast beef and a slice of pie before many tearful goodbyes.
“We love them and appreciate them coming out here over the years,” Virginia Hodge said. “Without them, we would never have accomplished what we have.
“We are proud of Sunset … we are very proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.