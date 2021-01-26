Ridley, Byrd score double-figures in CU loss to No. 7 Shawnee State

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — After a huge win on Thursday over Thomas More, Cumberland’s offense sputtered against the second-ranked defensive field-goal percentage and seventh-ranked in the NAIA Shawnee State, falling 82-54 last Saturday.
Cumberland (6-7, 5-6 MSC) was held to 27.5% from the field, a team-worst all season long, while shooting 23.3% from three and just 56.3% from the free throw line. Cumberland was able to force 19 turnovers, but could not capitalize on their opportunities.
Aaron Ridley posted 15 points, but also struggled from the field shooting 4-of-13 and Tyler Byrd added 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting.
Tavon King fell under the double-digit mark for just the third time all season scoring four points on 2-of-12 shooting and 0-of-5 from the field. TJ Stargell as well struggled from the field going 0-of-5 in the loss.
Issac Stephens added eight points going 4-of-6 from the field with eight rebounds. MyTrevious Vaughn scored five points off the bench. Nassir Coleman and Jaylen Negron each posted four points.
Shawnee State (16-2, 12-1) avenged their only loss in the conference thus far that the Phoenix handed to them on December 3rd. The Bears came ready to go in this with some additional firepower in additions after the break.
The Bears shot 47.7% from the field and nailed 11 three-pointers in the game. Offensively they were led by James Jones with 15 points and EJ Onu with 13. Onu also added five blocks on the defensive end and was a big part in the Phoenix struggles to shoot forcing CU to take outside jumpers.
A big part of Cumberland’s game this year has been getting to the free throw line and knocking down their free throws, but Onu’s interior presence forced CU into some tough and deep three-pointers.
Miles Thomas scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds off the bench for the Bears and forward Amier Gilmore added 11 points and seven boards. Shawnee State dominated the glass with 54 rebounds to Cumberland’s 27 including 18 second-chance points.
Cumberland was back in action Monday at Life University. The Phoenix are scheduled to wrap up their five-game road swing Thursday at Freed-Hardeman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.