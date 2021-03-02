Aaron Ridley, Tavon King and Mt. Juliet’s Isaac Stephens garnered All-Mid-South Conference honors released by MSC officials Friday.
Ridley, a senior guard out of Macon, Ga., has scored 270 points in 18 games this season averaging 15.5 points per game. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds per game. Ridley also sits third on the team in assists with 38 this season.
Ridley has led Cumberland in scoring in five games this season. Ridley has the third best shooting percentage on the team at 46.3%. Ridley becomes the third Cumberland men’s basketball player to earn First-Team honors since rejoining the Mid-South Conference in 2012-13. He joined Jalen Duke who accomplished in 2019-20 and Diondrey Holt, Jr. accomplished it two times in 2016-17 and 2018-19.
King, a senior transfer from Gates, Tenn., led Cumberland in scoring this season averaging 17.2 points per game The guard also earned Mid-South Conference Player of the Week and Tennessee Sports Writers’ Association Player of the Week. King is second in the team in assists and has been in double figure points in all but two games this season.
King went for a career-high 34 points in an overtime win against Pikeville and has scored 20 or more points in seven games. King is fifth in the conference in steals with 36 steals.
Stephens, a junior from Mt. Juliet High School, has done it all for Cumberland. He was just shy of averaging a double-double this season scoring 11.9 points per game and 9.2 rebounds per game. Stephens is second in the conference in rebounds per game and 29th nationally. He is 10th in the NAIA in offensive rebounds per game at 3.6.
The Mid-South Conference also announced All-Academic honors to student-athletes that are of sophomore classification and have a cumulative grade-point-average of a 3.25 or better. Nathaniel Hall and Rodney Thweat have received All-Academic honors.
The MSC recognizes a Champions of Character Team for each championship sport. The student-athletes that are honored on the Champions of Character Team were nominated by their coaches based on their leadership on campus and in the community while demonstrating the five core character values of the NAIA. Isaac Stephens was selected to the Champions of Character team.
