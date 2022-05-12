Wilson County Lt. James Lanier went to a comedy show on Sunday in Nashville hoping for a fun night out with friends and family. When a woman in front of them in line collapsed, the decorated veteran and law enforcement officer’s first responder instincts kicked in.
As a member of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Sundays and Mondays are Lanier’s days off. After hearing that comedian D.L. Hughley was scheduled to perform at Zanies on Sunday, Lanier and a group of family members and friends bought tickets, eager to see a comedian who they have enjoyed for a long time.
“We were standing in line waiting to go in,” Lanier said. “I am way in the back, but I hear somebody say they need a doctor or paramedic up (front) now.”
Lanier rushed to the front door, where he found a woman, who he estimated to be in her 60s, on the brink of unconsciousness.
“I checked her pulse because her whole body was wet and clammy,” Lanier said. “If the pulse was gone, I would have known what to do next. More than likely, she was probably going through heat exhaustion or having an anxiety or panic attack. Her skin was cold. Her eyes were not open.”
Lanier indicated that a pulse, even slight, meant that the subject did not need to do CPR.
“I told somebody to bring me some towels and lukewarm water,” Lanier said. “At that point, she was semi-unconscious, so she could hear me, but trying to get a response was hard.”
Lanier wrapped the woman with rags. He said that her body temperature went from cold to warm in about a minute.
“At that point, she opened her eyes, and I started talking to her,” Lanier said. “She said, ‘oh I’m fine.’ I asked her name, (and) she told me. The club had called (Nashville) Metro paramedics. By the time they got there, we already had her standing up. They still checked her out and gave her the all clear. She turned down additional medical attention.”
After shaking the paramedics’ hands, Lanier reentered the comedy club. He said that the people waiting in line who had witnessed the scene applauded him.
Lanier didn’t mind the ovation, but he said he didn’t need it. He was just happy to be in a position where he could help a stranger. What happened next took him by surprise.
“I sat down with my group, and then, the club manager came over and tapped my shirt,” Lanier said.
The club manager told Lanier that Hughley had found out about what happened.
“He wants to meet you after the show,” the manager said to Lanier.
Lanier is no stranger to accommodations for his service. As an enlisted man, he received the Bronzwe Star with valor for his actions overseas. As an officer stateside, he has been recognized twice, once individually and another time a member of the county’s special response team. The individual accommodation stemmed from a November 2000 incident where Lanier disarmed a woman with a knife who was threatening self harm. Lanier was stabbed in the process.
Lanier has been working in various uniforms for more than three decades. He served in the Marine Corps for 15 years, the Army for 10 and the Air Force for three, stepping away as a gunnery sergeant.
During that time, when he wasn’t on tour or active duty, he was clocking shifts at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to working in Wilson County, Lanier was an officer for Shelbyville Police Department and White House Police Department.
When he retires this year, he will have spent a combined 33 years in law enforcement.
