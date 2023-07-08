SOUTH CARTHAGE
The Lebanon Youth Baseball 10-and-under all-star squad recently captured the District 2 championship by defeating Gallatin in a best-of-three series at Crump Paris Park.
Lebanon rolled to a 21-2, four-inning victory over Gallatin in the first game of the best-of-three series on June 28.
Marshall Johnson’s first-inning single on a full-count pitch scored the first of six runs that crossed the plate in the frame.
Crockett Patterson, Felipe “Junior” Moreno, Houston Haskins and James Thomas all drove in fourth-inning runs.
Lebanon finished with 17 hits, with Jack Saunders providing four of those. Teammates Grayson Lowery, Brayden Tubbs and Luke Walden also produced multiple hits.
Lebanon also played error-free baseball and benefitted from the pitching tandem of Ben Trice and Thomas.
Trice tossed the first three innings to pick up the win, allowing two runs on three hits while recording five strikeouts.
Thomas came on to toss the final inning.
Then, Lebanon punched its ticket to the state tournament with a 7-0, weather-shortened victory over Gallatin in a game that began on Friday and was resumed last Saturday.
The contest was halted by rain on Friday with Lebanon leading 5-0 in the top of the second inning. On Saturday, rain returned with the game in the top of the third.
Gallatin conceded the win to Lebanon at that point as opposed to returning to resume play on Monday.
Lowery, Walden and Griffin Johnson all had two hits.
Walden threw just 22 pitches in the three-inning shutout.
Lebanon opened pool play with a 26-1, four-inning rout of Lafayette.
Lebanon erupted for 16 runs in the fifth inning.
Haskins, Lowery, Patterson, Saunders, Thomas and Griffin Johnson all drove in fifth-inning runs.
Both Trice and Thomas finished with three hits as Lebanon compiled 20 hits. Lowery, Saunders, Tubbs, Walden and Marshall Johnson also had multiple hits, and Lowery drove in four runs, thanks to a second-inning single, a fourth-inning single and two bases-loaded walks that forced in runs in the fifth.
Trice picked up the win over 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out six batters.
Thomas and Colt Wood saw action on the mound out of the bullpen.
Lebanon followed that up with an 11-7 victory over Gallatin in its second pool-play contest.
Gallatin produced six runs in the fifth inning to cut into Lebanon’s lead.
Lebanon produced 19 hits, with Trice producing three hits.
Lowery, Patterson, Thomas, Tubbs, Wood and Griffin Johnson also had multiple hits.
Walden picked up the win, allowing one run on four hits over 2 2/3 innings. Walden struck out four batters.
Lebanon then rolled to a 26-1, four-inning victory over Westmoreland.
Marshall Johnson led Lebanon offensively with three hits, a base on balls, three runs scored and three runs batted in.
Griffin Johnson also had three hits, scored two runs and drove in three runs.
Moreno, Tubbs and Wood all had two hits, scored three runs and drove in two runs.
Lebanon’s closest contest came in its final pool-play game, a 7-6 win over Smith County.
Each team had nine hits.
Wood and Marshall Johnson provided two hits each.
Lebanon took the lead in the first inning and built a four-run lead before Smith County mounted a comeback.
Griffin Johnson picked up the win, allowing four runs on seven hits over four innings. He struck out two batters.
Wood and Marshall Johnson helped to close out the game, with Wood recording the final two outs to earn a save.
Lebanon averaged better than 16 hits per game in winning the district tournament.
Lebanon traveled to Maryville to compete in the state tournament, which begins this morning. Lebanon was slated to face Daniel Boone at 10 a.m. in the opening game of the tournament.
The other opening-round match-ups are Columbia/Goodlettsville, Clarksville National/Morristown and Maryville/Lexington.
