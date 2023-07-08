LEBANON 10-U ALL-STARS PHOTO

The Lebanon Youth Baseball 10-and-under all-star squad recently won the District 2 championship, earning the team a berth in the Little League State Tournament. Team members include: (front row, from left) Griffin Johnson, Jack Saunders, Felipe “Junior” Moreno, Houston Haskins, Grayson Lowery, Crockett Patterson, (middle row) Marshall Johnson, Ben Trice, James Thomas, Brayden Tubbs, Colt Wood, Luke Walden, (back row) assistant coach Charlie Lowery, head coach Ben Johnson, assistant coach Paul Tubbs, assistant coach David Johnson and assistant coach David Walden.

 Submitted

SOUTH CARTHAGE

The Lebanon Youth Baseball 10-and-under all-star squad recently captured the District 2 championship by defeating Gallatin in a best-of-three series at Crump Paris Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.