Rita Gale Dunnavant, 79, of Brentwood and formerly of Lebanon, passed from this life on July 23, 2022 at her residence.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Floyd “Flip” Dunnavant Jr. and Edna Speight Dunnavant; twin brother, Ronald Dale Dunnavant; brother, Craig Dunnavant; and brother-in-law, Bobby Johnson.
She is survived by: her brother, Floyd Dunnavant III (and his wife, Susan);
sisters, Nancy Check & her husband Bob, & Cindy Johnson; nephew & niece, Daniel (Linda) Dunnavant, DeeDee (Kris) Hatchell; great-nephews, Keith Dunnavant,
Lucas Dunnavant, Noah Hatchell, Nehemiah Hatchell, Nathanael Hatchell; sister-in-law, Dorothy Parrott Dunnavant; and extended family, Larrie and Carol Brown, Tresanne Johnson, Velma Wilson, Kathleen Ewers, Shanel Thomas and Lorna Campbell.
Rita was a former employee of Ross Gear, a member of the Special Olympics and a volunteer for the Red Cross for more than 20 years.
She was a retired employee with Prospect, Inc. in Lebanon and was a member of College Street/College Hills Church of Christ and Nashville First Seventh-Day
Adventist Church in Nashville.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Partee House, located at 233 West Main Street in Lebanon. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon.
Johnny Markham and Orville Bignall will officiate the services. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville. Family & friends will serve as active pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rita’s memory to Sherry’s Hope by mailing those to P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37088.
The family encourages those attending the visitation and funeral service to consider wearing a mask.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
