Ritchie Lee Adcox, 59, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 15, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was born in Rockwood, the son of Rolland E. Adcox and the late Judy Goldston Adcox.
He was a 1981 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and retired from AVCO in 2006.
Ritchie’s medical battle began when he was 26 years old. He had many surgeries, including two kidney transplants and a heart surgery that he wasn’t expected to survive. But he always came out on top. When asked how he was doing, he would always say, “I’m good,” or, “I’m getting better.”
Ritchie never had children, but he loved animals and had many furry and feathered companions through the years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Goldston Adcox.
He is survived by: his wife of 29 years, Gerri Bowers Adcox; father, Rolland Adcox; brother, Rocky Adcox; and many friends and extended family members.
Family and friends will assemble on Monday at 1 p.m. (EST) at Piney Grove Cemetery in Rockwood for graveside services, with Steve Goldston officiating.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Kidney Fund or any animal shelter of one’s choice.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.