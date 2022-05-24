Ritchie Lynch passed away on May 20, 2022, at age 98.
The funeral service, conducted by Ronnie Banks, is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment, which will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens, will follow the service.
Pallbearers are Mark Lynch, Lloyd Lynch, Kenny Lynch, Johnny Boles, Andrew Davis, Collin McDonald, Connor McDonald, Chase Walker and Tyler Walker.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Ritchie Lynch was born in Carthage to Ollie Lee Mofield Hensley and David Arthur Hensley.
She loved providing a home for her family, and she especially enjoyed cooking and baking.
She is survived by: her sons, Jimmy (Judy) Lynch, Ronnie (Judith) Lynch, Johnny Lynch; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Lester Lynch; children, Jeannette Davis, Bill Lynch, Dorothy Davis, Steve Lynch; and parents, Ollie and Dave Hensley.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.