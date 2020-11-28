Riverdale girls wear out Lebanon

In a matchup of state tournament-worthy programs, Riverdale’s girls overtook host Lebanon in the second quarter and pulled away from the Devilettes in the second half for a 65-45 victory at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Three 3-pointers by Terri Reynolds staked Lebanon to a 10-6 first-quarter lead.
But Acacia Hayes went off in the second with 12 of her 24 points, including two triples as Riverdale rolled into halftime ahead 27-21.
Things got no better for Lebanon in the third as Riverdale opened a 42-29 advantage going into the fourth.
Garen Haney hit two triples as she finished with 15 points for the Lady Warriors, who improved to 2-1.
They’re scheduled to return to Lebanon today to face Mt. Juliet at 1 p.m. in the John Greer State Farm Thanksgiving Classic.
Reynolds racked up five triples to lead Lebanon with 22 points while Addie Grace Porter threw in 13, Avery Harris and Sani Scott three each and Nylyia Rankins and Madison Jennings two apiece as the Devilettes dropped to 2-1.
Lebanon was to have faced Loretto last night in the Greer Classic and is scheduled to take on East Hamilton at 5:30 p.m. today.
Watertown doubles up Jackson County; Christensen ties recordGAINESBORO — Watertown’s girls doubled up host Jackson County 60-30 Tuesday night.
Emma Christensen led the Lady Tigers with 19 points while Brittni Allison tossed in 10, Daejah Maklary and Madison King eight apiece, Kierah Maklary five, Morgan Bain and Harmoni Wright four each and Miranda Nix two as Watertown improved to 5-0 going into last night’s home opener against Gordonsville.
Christensen tied the school record with eight 3-pointers in a game last Saturday against East Robertson at Portland. She scored 27 points in the game as she tied classmate Allison’s record set last December.
Watertown is scheduled to travel to Trousdale County at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
