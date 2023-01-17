A man was arrested on Friday after an incident in a Lebanon Dollar General and is facing multiple charges.
The Lebanon Police Department responded to a call referencing an armed suspect at the Dollar General on Hunters Point Pike.
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 5:16 pm
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 5:16 pm
A man was arrested on Friday after an incident in a Lebanon Dollar General and is facing multiple charges.
The Lebanon Police Department responded to a call referencing an armed suspect at the Dollar General on Hunters Point Pike.
Joshua Yates, 31, had taken a cellphone from the store. When an employee approached him, Yates brandished a knife also stolen from the store and fled. Yates was located soon after exiting the store. He is now facing aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and theft charges.
The Willson County Sheriff’s Office assisted Lebanon Police Department officers in apprehending Yates.
“It (the arrest) was kind of a simultaneous thing where our officers and theirs apprehended him,” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer P.J. Hardy said. “They (WCSO) actually took him into custody and put him into cuffs while we were still gathering additional information and taking care of the things we needed to take care of.”
The Lebanon Police Department thanked the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for its help in the incident on social media.
“We are privy to their radio traffic, just like they are to ours, so if they have units nearby, they’ll help and respond,” Hardy said.
