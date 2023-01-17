DOLLAR GENERAL 1

Joshua Yates, 31, was apprehended by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Police Department on Friday following an incident that occurred at an area Dollar General location.

 Submitted

A man was arrested on Friday after an incident in a Lebanon Dollar General and is facing multiple charges.

The Lebanon Police Department responded to a call referencing an armed suspect at the Dollar General on Hunters Point Pike.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.