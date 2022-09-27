Robbie Dean Wheeler Callis

Robbie Dean Wheeler Callis

Robbie Dean Wheeler Callis, 78, of Lebanon passed away on Sept. 14, 2022, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Edwin and Evelyn Wheeler of Smithville; husband of more than 40 years, Jerry Baxter Callis; daughter, Karen “Sissy” Eldridge; sisters, Bobbie Pedigo Woods, Helen Rose Keith, Christine Matthews; brother, Eudean Wheeler; an infant brother and sister; grandson, Joshua Mack Eldridge; and granddaughter, Jennifer Smotherman.

