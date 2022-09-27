Robbie Dean Wheeler Callis, 78, of Lebanon passed away on Sept. 14, 2022, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Edwin and Evelyn Wheeler of Smithville; husband of more than 40 years, Jerry Baxter Callis; daughter, Karen “Sissy” Eldridge; sisters, Bobbie Pedigo Woods, Helen Rose Keith, Christine Matthews; brother, Eudean Wheeler; an infant brother and sister; grandson, Joshua Mack Eldridge; and granddaughter, Jennifer Smotherman.
She is survived by: her children, John “Bubba” (Karen) Hale, Rita “Tinky” (Frankie) Vaughn, Brenda Hale Eldridge, Leslie Williams, John Callis, Jerry Wayne (Dana) Callis, Randell (Laura) Brady, Annie Hale; sisters, Marlene Goodwin, Judy Wheeler Lattimore Johnson, Wanda Sue Wilkerson; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; caregivers, Debbie Pedigo Hawkes, Janice Pedigo Pierce; special son-in-law, Aaron Massingille; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a founding member of Family Baptist Church and loved the Lord.
She was born in Smithville and received her general education diploma in 1983.
She owned and operated Rabbits Farm in home daycare and was an assisted living facility owner.
She also worked at the Garment Factory/Lebanon Jeans for almost 20 years, as well as Waffle House.
There will be a celebration of life service on Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. at Family Baptist Church, located at 81 Franklin Road in Lebanon. There will be dinner on the grounds following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Shriner’s Hospital or to Disabled American Veterans.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
