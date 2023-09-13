Funeral services for Robbie Lain Gray was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet, with Chuck Groover officiating. Interment was held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday after 1 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church.
Mrs. Gray, 84, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 8, 2023, at Alive Hospice residence in Nashville.
Born on Jan. 13, 1939, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late James Robert Lain and Emma Eunice Sanford Lain.
She worked in the Wilson County Courthouse for more than 35 years, retiring from the Wilson County Trustees Office in 1999.
She was a charter member of Victory Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James Clayton Gray, on July 13, 2022.
She is survived by two children: Pam (Mike) Hardin, Terry (Glenda) Gray; six grandchildren, Deanna (Troy) Rogers, Alan (Rachel) Hardin, Joey (Jennifer) Hardin, Jake (Jessica) Gray, Logan Gray, Alex (Preston) Young; 11 great-grandchildren, Chase Birdwell, Rylee Rogers, Reese Rogers, Ralyn Rogers, Alli Hardin, Noah Hardin, Andrew Hardin, Anna Kate Hardin, Tate Gray, Gabe Gray, Augie Young; two sisters, Eunice (Billy) Brummitt, Sherry Watson; two sisters-in-law, Lou (Julian) Stone, Jean (Conway) Stockton; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
