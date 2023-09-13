Robbie Lain Gray

Funeral services for Robbie Lain Gray was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet, with Chuck Groover officiating. Interment was held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday after 1 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church.

Mrs. Gray, 84, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 8, 2023, at Alive Hospice residence in Nashville.

