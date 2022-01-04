Robert Bane, 85, of Watertown died on Jan. 1, 2022, at his residence.
Born March 12, 1936, Robert was the son of the late Ardle and Lottie Jaco Bane.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Jessie Ruth Russell Bane; a grandson, Steven Bane; sister, Hazel Williamson; and brothers, Goble Bane, Alton Bane and Virgil Bane.
Robert was a member of the Watertown Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a welder and fabricator.
He is survived by: his sons, Tony (Janet) Bane of Woodbury, Teddy (Janice) Bane of Hendersonville, Johnny (Donna) Bane of Lebanon; grandchildren, Jeff (Jen) Bane, Connie (Bobby) Moore, Allison (Jason) Greer, Timothy Jarvis, Jessica (David) Bane Kozma; 10 great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Roger McCann officiating. Visitation was held on Monday and will be held prior to the services on Tuesday.
Pallbearers are Jeff Bane, Timothy Jarvis Greer, Jason Greer, Bryson Greer, Mason Greer, Cory Gwaltney.
Interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
