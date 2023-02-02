Robert “Bob” Craig Wilfong passed away on Jan. 29, 2023.
He went to be with the savior, Jesus Christ, and reunite with his wife of 53 years, Ruth.
Robert “Bob” Craig Wilfong passed away on Jan. 29, 2023.
He went to be with the savior, Jesus Christ, and reunite with his wife of 53 years, Ruth.
The inurnment service, conducted by Scott Moore, was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Bob was born on July 27, 1937, in Kilgore, Texas, and moved to Louisiana, where he met and married Ruth.
He received a bachelor of science degree in business psychology from Louisiana College and completed graduate studies in advanced management from the University of Virginia.
He enjoyed a successful 42-year career with the United States Postal Service. Bob’s career began as a postal distribution clerk at age 19, and he went on to be a management trainee; postal service officer; field director; and postmaster of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Nashville; director of city operations in Nashville; and finally division manager of southern Georgia.
He was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1965.
Bob and Ruth retired to Lebanon in 1998.
Bob was a much-loved son, husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents — Cora Carter and Marvin Franklin Wilfong — and his wife, Laura Ruth (McGrew) Wilfong.
He is survived by: their three children, Calvin Craig Wilfong of Lorton, Virginia, Ward McGrew Wilfong (Tracie) of Hixson, Laura Anne Wilfong Petty (Larry); and two granddaughters, Emma Grace Petty of Lebanon and Mae Elaine Petty of Lebanon, who will cherish the memory of their “Paw Paw.”
Bob was a member of Lebanon First United Methodist Church in Lebanon.
He lived at Lebanon’s Pavilion Senior Living Assisted Living and Memory Care and most recently at Lebanon’s Pavilion Long Term Care.
The Wilfong and Petty families would like to sincerely thank all of the staff at the Pavilion for improving the quality of Bob’s life over his last six years.
Individuals are encouraged to make memorial donations payable to the Alzheimer’s Assocation.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
