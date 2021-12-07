Robert (Bob) E. Stapleton, of Lebanon, passed away Nov. 29, 2021.
Born in Greenup, Kentucky, he was one of two children of the late Michael and Clara (Carrie) Stapleton.
Bob was a 21-year, retired Chief Petty Officer U.S. Navy Veteran, having served in Vietnam aboard the USS Forrestal, USS Roosevelt, USS America, USS Constellation, USS Ranger, USS Boston, USS Lexington and USS Nimitz.
Bob was also a lifetime member of the Fleet Reserve Association and Disabled American Veterans and long-time member of the American Legion.
After retiring from the Navy in 1978, he relocated to Woodsboro, Texas, where he owned and operated a furniture business.
Bob was an avid golfer, with a hole-in-one at the age of 72 at Refugio Country Club in Refugio, Texas, where he was a long-standing member.
Bob was also an active member of the Lebanon Senior Citizen Center.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Rose Marie Stapleton, and his wives, Barbara (Bond) Stapleton and Nina Christine (Powell) Stapleton. He is also preceded in death by his sole sibling, Rose Marie Stapleton, and step-daughter, Susan Shook.
He is survived by: his daughter, Sonia K. (Stapleton) Higgs (and her husband, Jim Higgs); step-children, Brenda Allen, Julie Stapleton, Michael Carroll; grandchildren, Lisa Gottschalk, Angie Thompson, Sean Doss, Lauren Swallow; great-grandchildren; and his long-time companion, Mel Tellis the dog.
A private gathering of family will be held at a future date according to Bob’s wishes.
Individuals can send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bob by visiting www.
nashvillefuneraland
Robert-Stapleton/sympathy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.