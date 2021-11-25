Robert (Bob) Thompson VanHooser, Jr., 92 passed away on Nov. 22, 2021, at his residence.
He is preceded in death by: his spouse, Anna Ruth Spivey VanHooser; daughter, Kathy Dowell; parents Robert T. VanHooser Sr. and Lanner Bell VanHooser; and sister, Harriett Underwood.
He is survived by: his daughters, Robin Ann (Joel) Wright, Regina Kay (Al) Cobb; son-in-law, Jim Dowell; grandchildren, Adam Taylor Wright, Natalie Anne Cobb Griffin, Robert Allen Pierce Cobb; great-grandchildren, Jaiden Lynn Griffin, Soren Robert Magnus Wright, Noomi Faolan Wright; and brother, Wesley Clayton VanHooser.
A special thank you to Premier Health Care caregivers — Crystal, Alisha, Valerie, Tina, Danielle — along with Avalon Hospice and Willowbrook Home Health Care.
Robert was born in Martha on August 10, 1929, where he grew up
working on the family farm.
After high-school graduation in 1947, he began a 70-plus-year career in banking. His first job was at Commerce Union Bank in Nashville. Not long into his employment with Commerce Union Bank, he was promoted to manager of the Donelson Branch. He became very well known to his friends and customers as Bob VanHooser.
During his time in Donelson, he enlisted and held the rank of staff sergeant in the US and Tennessee Air National Guard. After his honorable discharge, he returned to
Donelson and continued his banking career.
He met and married Anna Ruth on June 6, 1954, and then moved to Lebanon Bank in 1960, where he became president and chairman of the board. He retired from Lebanon Bank in 1989.
Then, he continued his banking career as a member of Wilson Bank and Trust Board of
Directors and was still a member of the emeritus board upon his death. He was chairman of the Wilson Bank & Trust Board from 1995-98 and again in 2003.
In 2017, Bob was named a Leader in Banking Excellence by the Tennessee Bankers Association (TBA).
Bob was also a member of the University Medical Center Governor’s Board from 1986-1990. He was elected chairman in 1989.
He was a member and president of the Lebanon Lions Club, the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce President, a member of the Wilson County Jaycees, and a member of the Water and Wastewater Authority of Wilson County.
He was a member of the Baptist denomination all his life. He attended Mt. Olivet Baptist church as a child and youth.
While in Donelson, he was a member of Donelson First Baptist Church. Upon moving to Lebanon, he joined and was ordained deacon at Trinity Baptist Church.
He later became a member of Lebanon First Baptist Church and then a charter member of West Haven Baptist Church.
Bob was an avid hunter, enjoyed dove hunting and deer hunting. He also enjoyed horticulture, ranching, construction, antique restoration, and was a fine wood-furniture craftsman. Many in the community had the opportunity to receive a piece of his fine workmanship.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m until 7:00 p.m. in the Partee House — located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon — and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. at West Haven Baptist Church — located at 5860 Lebanon Road in Lebanon. Dr. Jonathan Richerson will officiate the services.
Bob will be interned at Cedar Grove Cemetery with full military honors.
Active pallbearers are Phil Bryant, Jack Bell, Joel Wright, Al Cobb, Allen Cobb and Daniel Steger. Honorary pallbearers are Larry and Linda Squires, Robert and Deanna Jackson, Royce and Anita Slaven, Karen and Sean McBrien, Jimmy and LaVelle Allen, Randy and Chris Steger, Cindy Clark, Bob and Shirley Lowe, Julie Hopkins, Charles and Elaine Bell, Johnny and Alice Trice, Jerry Franklin, the Wilson Bank & Trust Board of Directors, Mike Morello, Dr. Hardie Sorrels, Dr. Bruce Johnson, and his West Haven Sunday school class.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. VanHooser’s memory to the
West Haven Baptist Church or to the Gideons International.
