Robert “Colt” Burnett passed away on Feb. 22, 2022, at age 32.
A private family celebration of life will be held at Maple Hill Church of Christ.
Robert Eugene Burnett II was born in Lebanon.
He is survived by: his mother, Karen (Chris) Scott- Miller; father, Robert Burnett; children, Haven Burnett, Winslett Amick, Axel Amick; sisters, Bobbie-Jo (Nick) Thompson, Judy Lee (Michael Dale) Carter; and nieces and nephews, Taylor, Jasmine, Darica, Brooklyn, McKenzie-Jo, Cannan, and Willow.
He is preceded in death by “Nanny” Lela Mai Burnette.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
