Robert D. “Don” Bennett, 82, passed away on Sunday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Thomas and Ova Mai Lester Bennett; infant sister, Mary Eudean Bennett; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, E.D. and Martha Jones.
He is survived by: his wife of nearly 60 years, Jimmie Nell Bennett; son, Daryl (Lisa) Bennett; grandson, Michael Bennett; granddaughter and her fiancee, Sarah Bennett (Kyle Dupree); sisters, Joann Sanders, Darlene Bennett; brother, Gary Thomas Bennett; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Sue Woodard; and special family friends, Sydney and Houston Clark.
Mr. Bennett was founder and owner of Lebanon Heating and Air Conditioning, serving the community since 1974.
Don was a member of New Life Ministries and a U.S. Navy Yeoman Third Class veteran, serving on a minesweeper.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Partee House (located at 233 West Main Street in Lebanon). Visitation will be held on Thursday at New Life Ministries (located at 402 East Forrest Ave. in Lebanon) from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the church.
Pastor Gordon Lee, Pastor George Wallace & his granddaughter, Sarah Bennett, will officiate the services. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Gordonsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Bennett’s memory to the New Life Ministries building fund by mailing those to 402 East Forrest Ave., Lebanon, Tennesse, 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
