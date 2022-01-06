Robert Dallus Whitfield, 53, passed from this life on Jan. 3, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a vigorous battle with cancer.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery following the service.
Pallbearers are William Glover, Robert Loftis, Chris Crowell, Rick Bell, Shell Gardner, Scott Jasper and Mike Justice. Honorary pallbearers are Bernie Ash and Sonny Barrett.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from noon until the service at 1 p.m.
Born in Tullahom, Dallus was the son of Anita Stone Whitfield and the late Joe Whitfield.
A graduate of Lebanon High School, he earned his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
He worked in the newspaper industry for the past 28 years. Working at the Lebanon Democrat and the Wilson Post, Dallus could be found at most graduations, sports events or community affairs, capturing those memorable moments. He was the recipient of the 2020 first-place award for best news photo for his coverage of the tornadoes that hit Wilson County, along with multiple awards throughout his career.
Dallus also served the Lebanon Police Department as an original LPD CERT member beginning in 2012 and was appointed as a reserve officer in 2016.
He was also an employee of the Jimmy Floyd Center.
He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Survivors include: his mother, Anita Stone Whitfield of Lebanon; brother, Kyle (Elizabeth) Whitfield of Hermitage; uncle, Dan (Donna) Stone of Tullahoma; and cousins, Ashleigh (Chad) Beyer and Alyssa (Steven) Crafts, in addition to so many special friends that were considered family to him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joe Whitfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the cancer centers of Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.