Robert Ernest Douglas, Sr., passed away on March 19, 2022, at age 74.
Visitation is on Thursday at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Robert Ernest Douglas, Sr., was born in Springfield to Florence Virginia Moses Douglas and Charles Owen Douglas.
He graduated from Austin Peay State University in 1970 and worked as a teacher.
He enjoyed NASCAR and riding motorcycles.
He was a wonderful storyteller.
He was also a member of First Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by: his children, Zeb (long-time girlfriend Valerie Dorris) Douglas, Julie (Jerad) Schutt; grandchildren, Makenzi Douglas, Alexia Douglas, Gavin Fakes, Hugo Schutt; brother, Kevin (Cathy) Douglas; niece, Sabrina Baskin; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn; and special friend, Glenda Williams.
He is preceded in death by: his wife, Mary Douglas; parents, Virginia and Charles Douglas; and infant sister, Deborah Douglas.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
