Robert Jeffrey “Jeff” Byrd, 53, passed away on April 12, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James MacVay and Emma Lena Austin, and paternal grandparents, Everette McCampbell Byrd and Rilla Hamilton Byrd.
He is survived by: his wonderful children, Emily Logan Byrd Perry (Jake), Robert Jacob “Jake” (Julia) Byrd, Jackson Liam Byrd, Caroline Grace Byrd; his beautiful grandchildren, Charles Philip Perry, Mary Grace Byrd, Annie James Byrd, Eloise Mae Perry; his wife, Susan Byrd; his father, Robert E. “Bob” (Clara) Byrd; mother, Pamela Austin Byrd; sister, Traci Byrd (Ronda) Landers; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was a 1987 graduate of Lebanon High School.
He was an athlete and played football four years for the Lebanon Blue Devils.
He attended Middle Tennessee State University before joining the Air National Guard, serving from 1987-1991.
He enjoyed sports and was an avid University of Alabama football fan.
He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.
He will be dearly missed by his family and those who knew him.
A visitation for Jeff was held on Monday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Brentwood-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home, located at 9010 Church Street East in Brentwood. Visitation will also occur on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, located at 188 Thompson Lane in Nashville.
