Robert Kenneth “Ken” Etheridge, 78, of Lebanon, died on Dec. 19, 2021.
Ken was born in Nashville and was the son of the late George W. “Al” Etheridge and Alma Christine Bradley Etheridge.
He was a member and deacon at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Ken was a 1961 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and earned an associate degree from Cumberland University. He also attended Austin Peay University and Belmont University.
He retired from Dupont after 36 years of service.
Ken was an avid golfer and also enjoyed reading.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Etheridge and George Wayne Etheridge.
He is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Sandra Gray Etheridge; son, Kevin (Jenny) Etheridge; daughter, Kelley (Barry) Graves; brother, Paul Etheridge; grandchildren, Erin Etheridge (Chandler) Clark, Trent Graves; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, with Jeff Pratt and Kevin Etheridge officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Trent Graves, Chandler Clark, Charles Johnson, Chuck Johnson, Travis Johnson, Mike Gray, Mark Gray and Matthew Bush.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Dementia Foundation.
Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday and will be held one hour prior to the service time on Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel (located at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet). 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.