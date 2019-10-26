Robert Lee McClellan, age 89 passed away on Tuesday October 22 ,2019 at Quality Care Health Center.
He is survived by a loving and devoted wife, Mary Ann McClellan; children, Ronald (Kiameshia) McClellan and Sharon "Trice" Ward; three grandchildren, Jonathan, Jeremy and Joel McClellan; and a myriad of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
His remains will lie in repose on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 1-7:00pm at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family Visitation will be Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel with funeral to follow. Ronald McClellan will be the eulogist and interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.