The family of Nicky Hall would like to thank everyone for there prayers and concern over the last few months.
Born Robert Nicholas “Nicky” Hall on Jan. 11, 1961, Nicky, 62, finished his journey peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 21, 2023.
Nicky was born in Memphis, a son of Howard and Evelyn Hall.
Nicky lived his life starting out serving in the U.S. Army.
He then served his community as being chief of police in Watertown.
Nicky led an adventurous life, riding elephants and taming tigers. He traveled all around the world, all while following his passion for keyboard playing.
He was a long-time member of the Cross Country Band, with band mates Sammy Oldham, Tommy England, Mark Jewel, Brad Rutledge, Ricky Barclay, Dave Smith and Carl Reep. Nicky also worked for the band the Outlaws, being in charge of the merchandising for many years.
Nicky was articulate and musically gifted.
He loved his friends and family.
He spent his free time enjoying the beach views at Hudson Beach, Florida, were he was living at the time of his death.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Willette of Florida, are: his two loving daughters, Ashley Russell (Joseph) of Defeated, Katelyn Hall of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandson, Rylan of Defeated; one brother, Rick Hall (Carol) of Chattanooga; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Nicky was predeceased by: his parents, Howard and Evelyn Hall of Watertown; brother, Bill Hall of Lebanon; and fiancé, Lisa Craighead of Lebanon.
He was a 1979 graduate of Lebanon High School.
A celebration of Nicky’s life will be held at a later date in Tennessee.
Please keep his family — and especially his two daughters — in your prayers during this difficult time.
