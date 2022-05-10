Robert W. “Bob” Martin, 77, of Lebanon, passed away on May 8, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was born in Davidson County, the son of the late George Wallace Martin and Ruby Hudson Martin.
He was a 1963 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and did construction work most of his life.
He is survived by: his wife of 50 years, Sue Wilson Martin; three children, Kimberly (Rich) Martin Johnson, Robert Lee (Stacie) Martin, Linda Anne (Jerry) Perrell; three grandchildren, Jessica Nicole McClanahan, Brittney Christine Rogers, Laura Beth Heagy; great-granddaughter, Kasleigh Nevaeh Collins; and sister, Peggy Ann Wallace.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with James Hambrick officiating. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Michael Westmoreland, David Westmoreland, Tracy Wilson, Reid Smith, Kevin Jones and Matthew Carver.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.