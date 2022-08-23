Robert William “Bobby” McEachern, 88, of the Saulsbury community, died on Thursday at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born on May 12, 1934, he was the son of the late William Webster McEachern and Mary Frances Kidwell McEachern and was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Christopher Vantrease, and a cousin, Jimmy Kidwell.
Bobby attended Watertown High School and graduated from Gordonsville High School in 1952.
After serving with the U.S. Army in Korea, he retired from Dupont with 25 years of service and became a farmer and cattleman.
Bobby was a member of Good Hope United Methodist Church.
He is survived by: his wife of almost 67 years, Mollie Dedman McEachern; daughters, Diane (Brownie) Vantrease, Vicki (James) Smith; grandchildren, Trey (Caroline) Vantrease, Meredith (Joey) Burke, Sean (Danielle) Smith, Brandon Smith, Heather (Van) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Atticus Smith, Lexie Vantrease, (arriving in September) Bryleigh Burke, (arriving in November), Vayda Smith; and cousins, Beverly Blankenship, Danny (Joann) McEachern and Candace (D.J.) Denney.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Rev. Gary Wedgewood officiating. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and prior to services on Sunday.
Active pallbearers were Phil Neal, Pal Neal, Perry Neal, Tommy Apala, David Earl Bates and Bobby Seay. Honorary pallbearers were Evelyn Shehane, David Shehane, Jennifer Apala, Jackson Apala, Harlan Poston, the Triplett family, the men’s Sunday school class at Good Hope United Methodist Church, Dr. Ken Anderson and staff.
Interment at was held at Wilson County Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
