Our family is heartbroken to announce the passing of Roberta (Robbie) Bryars Deree, 96, of Lebanon.
Robbie joined her Heavenly Father; devoted husband, William Deree; four siblings, Lucille Bryars-Owings, William Bryars, Imogene Bryars-Jacobs, Allen Eugene Bryars; and her daughter, Tami Leigh, on July 2, 2022.
She ended her earthly journey at our home in the care of her granddaughter, Stephanie Nelson, while surrounded by her loved ones.
It is impossible to sum up the vibrant 96 years of life that Robbie lived. She was born in the roaring Twenties in Oakton, Kentucky, and was raised in Arkansas.
Her wild spirit led her through Illinois, California, Arizona and Tennessee.
Passionate about travel, Robbie traversed the ocean and made her way to Greece many times, where her soul found a second home. There, she served on the board of directors for the American College of Greece (Deree College) for many years.
In her personal life, she spent much of her time serving her church and being a devoted sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Those who knew her never doubted her love and support as she always went above and beyond for those in her life.
She loved living in Tennessee for the past 17 years with Dustin, Stephanie, Destinee, Masson, and Kallee.
Her contagious laugh, little giggles, bright, blue eyes, and all the beautiful memories that were made with her will be cherished in our hearts forever.
She left behind: her elder sister, Mary Frances Putman; son, Theodore Manos; five grandchildren: Stephanie Nelson (Dustin), Theodore Manos II, Norman Manos, Dylan Leigh, and Caylor Hunt; and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at her home church, Faith Lutheran Church (which is located at 1655 West Main St. in Lebanon) on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
