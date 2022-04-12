The Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale draws crowds to the city twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall. For a quarter century, it has been stewarded by Jim Amero, but over the weekend, it saw its first installment under new coordinator Chelsea Robertini.
Last year, Amero informed the Watertown City Council that he would be stepping down for health reasons. He still runs Jim’s Antiques, a shop in downtown Watertown.
It was Amero’s announcement that prompted Robertini to take up the mantle.
“I was informed that they needed somebody to take over in the middle of last year,” Robertini said. “I wasn’t really involved before that, but I did go around with Mr. Jim in the fall to meet the people, see how he ran things, take down notes to see what I could do, or maybe do differently or implement what he does. Even though I wasn’t running it, I feel like I got a good grasp of things in the fall.”
Seeing the event in motion proved a helpful learning experience, but Robertini admits that she still had a lot to figure out.
“It is a lot of work,” Robertini said. “For everyone who attends, it is a one-day event. For me, it was months of preparation. I feel like I could find a better system for myself, so I don’t feel so overwhelmed.”
Without her best friend, Sam Stacey, Robertini doesn’t know if she would have made it through.
“I am very thankful for Sam,” Robertini said. “After I took this on, about two months ago, I was dealing with the applications, making a map and organizing everything. Sam really stepped up to help me not be overwhelmed. Her stepping in became a huge help.”
Then came the eve of the big day, when regular vendors come to set up in advance. Unfortunately, unpredictable weather caused a lot of vendors to hold back until Saturday.
“The weather was what was determining when a lot of people came,” Robertini said.
Weather would continue having an impact through Saturday too as Middle Tennesseans woke up to reports of unseasonably-cold conditions.
“The weather kind of put a damper on our turnout,” Robertini said. “We had the sleet that came in. It being unpredictable, people might have said, ‘I don’t want to get out in that.’ No one wanted to be stuck in the wind.
“Considering the weather, we feel great about the turnout.”
However, a delayed start was not a luxury afforded to Robertini, who arrived on Saturday around 3:45 a.m. Early vendors started arriving at 4:30 a.m., with many starting to show up around 5:15 a.m.
“I wanted to make sure that I got there with enough time,” Robertini said. “We have barricades that we have set out and specific places where people set up shop, so we needed to make sure cars weren’t in the way, so that when vendors came in, their spaces were easily accessible.”
Robertini acknowledged that without all the moving parts, the event might not be possible, including first responders and emergency personnel.
“This is not my event,” Robertini said. “This is Watertown’s event. It’s not just me. There are so many people involved who make it great. I took it on because it is an event that everyone looks forward to. It’s great to be a part of something in such a great community.”
With the yard sale winding down on Saturday afternoon, Robertini had approximately 36 hours before she would be back at the bank, depositing application fees from registrants for the fall yard sale.
“I am a mom of four,” Robertini said. “I don’t really know what a day off is.”
Still, she mentioned that the rewarding feeling from having completed the yard sale and seeing Watertown back to normal felt “really good.”
“I got one under my belt,” Robertini said. “I did it, and I am still standing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.