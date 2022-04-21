Robin Sadler passed away on April 19, 2022, at the age of 58.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Green Grove Cemetery in Hartsville.
Pallbearers are Blake Troutman, Tracey Langford, Eric Langford, James Doney, Roger Stafford, Gary Bettencourt, Dustin Sadler and Anthony Gregory. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Gregory and Justin Schultz.
Family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8p.m.
Robin was born in Scottsville, Kentucky, to Edith Harrison Sadler and Clarence Sadler.
He enjoyed working in construction, being out on the boat fishing and two-stepping.
He is survived by: his children, Leslie Sadler, Blake (Whitley) Troutman, Jacquelynn Sadler; grandchildren, Isaac Troutman, Makenzie Troutman, Bryson Brown, Braelynn Linton, Addyson Linton; siblings, Darlene (Bruce) Gregory, Lesa (Ronnie) Warren, Jeff (Angela) Sadler, Mavis (Bill) Thomas, Tony Sadler, Wayne Sadler, Joyce Hammock; nine other step-siblings; numerous nieces and nephews; and girlfriend, Paula Gibson.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Edith and Clarence Sadler; siblings, Jack Sadler, Jerald Sadler, Gloria Wright; mother of his children, Kimberly Wooten; and granddaughter, Shaelynn Linton.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
