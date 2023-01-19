After noticing that parents and families in their programs are losing jobs or having to reduce hours due to income because of the current economy, a local rock music school is reducing its rates to help keep kids in their after-school programs.
“We want to be able to remove that barrier of cost,” Rock Zone School of Music co-founder Johnny Juarez said. “Childcare is in high demand, and our main focus is after-school care.”
Approximately 15% of the families on the Mt. Juliet music school’s roster have been impacted by inflation and the predicted 2023 recession. The economic state of things has also decreased the amount of students enrolled in Rock Zone and the amount of programs that the school is able to offer.
The school’s Rock Band program was what Juarez said made them unique before they had to stop putting on the program due to being short staffed.
“Everybody is doing Rock Band, and we’re interested in doing it again, but this time offering it at a lower price,” Juarez said. “Back in the first recession, I wanted to put my daughter in the School of Rock, but it was too expensive. So, I decided I was going to start my own rock school.”
Since then, Juarez’s eldest daughter has gone on to graduate from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, which was founded by Beatles lead singer Paul McCartney.
“Her and her younger sister are the reason why I started Rock Zone Music School,” Juarez said. “I just want to be able to do this for other parents and do it at a cost that’s affordable, because I’ve been in that situation before too.”
Juarez hopes that lowering the rate of Rock Zone’s after-school program by 12% and its monthly private lesson rate by 38% will help allow more people to be involved.
“I know that if kids have goals and they have things to work towards, especially in the arts, they’re going to be more engaged while working on their academics and their social skills,” Juarez said. “It’s something that I’m really proud to see, to watch these kids grow from little kids to grown adults.”
Rock Zone’s after-school program caters to kids in elementary school, while their private music lessons cater to students from kindergarten through age 18.
“What we try to do is give every kid group lessons every single day through our clubs,” Juarez said. “That way, they get exposure to guitar, piano, drums, and singing. They have an opportunity on Fridays to do an open-mic showcase. These kids are getting used to being on stage, public speaking and performing. It builds their confidence.”
