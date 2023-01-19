After noticing that parents and families in their programs are losing jobs or having to reduce hours due to income because of the current economy, a local rock music school is reducing its rates to help keep kids in their after-school programs.

“We want to be able to remove that barrier of cost,” Rock Zone School of Music co-founder Johnny Juarez said. “Childcare is in high demand, and our main focus is after-school care.”

