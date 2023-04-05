Many locals enjoyed a new experience on Saturday.
Other locals will benefit as a result of their efforts.
Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry held its largest fundraiser of the year at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday. With the help of volunteers and boutiques on the square, they provided a luncheon, prize raffle and fashion show for approximately 370 people.
Em + Kate, Dreams Boutique, Iddy & Oscar’s, Poppies, the Square Market, Urban Mills, the Wellness Barre, and Wilkie’s outfitted the models. Loosely themed “mother and daughter,” the catwalk featured family duos, friends, stand-alone men and a surprise appearance from Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.
WANT FM radio personality M.J. Lucas welcomed each boutique’s spokesperson before its presentation.
Each shared details about prices, upcoming trends and possible occasions for every personalized look, with an emphasis on Easter Sunday.
Though hesitant at first, model Karla Thompson described the event as a good way to get out of her comfort zone, have fun and support a good cause.
Susie James, who modeled with her daughter for Iddy & Oscar’s, enjoyed being styled in items that were flattering and fun.
“We were familiar with Joseph’s Storehouse food ministry but gained a huge appreciation for their work after hearing so many details prior to the fashion show,” James said.
Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry, founded in 1999, is a faith-based non-profit that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas. They provide wheelbarrows of food and toiletries to approximately 600 families — which equates to approximately 2,000 individuals — monthly.
“The food program targets the elderly, low-income, disabled, single parents and the working-challenged,” Lucas said.
Being a ministry, the non-profit also offers prayer and spiritual counseling as a part of its contributions to the community.
“It is truly an honor and privilege for us as a ministry to serve those in need,” said Benny Nolen, the executive director and president of Joseph’s Storehouse, to those in attendance on Saturday. “To be here today, you continue to help us support this ministry, and we want to say thank you.”
The event united community members through food and fashion to support those in need. In an effort to give back, Iddy & Oscar’s donated 10% of its Saturday earnings to the ministry.
“I will have a special memory of sharing the morning together with old and new friends for a great cause while shopping local,” James said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.