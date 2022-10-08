Services for Roderick D. Enoch, 34, will be held on Saturday at noon at First United Methodist Church in Lebanon.
Family received friends and family on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be held at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roy Enoch, and his grandmother, Joyce Hogg.
Survivors include: his mother, Sandra “Sissy” Enoch; one daughter, Naveah Enoch (Sharnotto Sells, mother of Nevaeh); two sisters, Terri Lynn (Michael Al) Miller, Rebecca (Gary, Jr.) Hooper; three brothers: Joshua Enoch, Broderick Enoch, Elijah Enoch; three aunts, Nancy Ward, Joyce (Steve) Brooks, Breanda Fish; five uncles, Patrick (Jackie) Beasley, Travis (Brenda) Hogg, Carl (Sonya) Enoch, Bryant White, Ray Enoch; along with a host of extended family and special friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.