Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning MVP, remains disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers and has told team officials it is possible that he will not return to the organization for the 2021 season, according to people familiar with the situation.
The standoff between Rodgers, 37, and the Packers returned to prominence Thursday as the opening of the NFL draft neared. Rodgers has been displeased with the team’s decision to use a first-round draft choice last year on quarterback Jordan Love and has expressed reservations throughout the offseason about his future with the organization.
The Packers consistently have said they remain committed to Rodgers and expect him to remain their quarterback in the upcoming season. They rebuffed a trade inquiry Wednesday night by the San Francisco 49ers, according to a person familiar with those deliberations.
One person familiar with the situation confirmed Thursday that Rodgers remains unhappy with the Packers but stopped short of saying that necessarily means he will not return to the team. That person downplayed the connection between Rodgers’s stance and his contract situation. Another person with knowledge of the matter said that Rodgers has told team officials it’s possible that he will not play for the Packers in the 2021 season.
Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in a written statement issued Thursday through the team: “As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”
The 49ers possessed the third overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night and were in contact Wednesday with the Packers. The 49ers asked about Rodgers but did not make a formal trade offer and were told by the Packers that Rodgers was not available, according to the person with knowledge of those conversations.
Immediately after the Packers lost the NFC championship game in January to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers said his football future in Green Bay was uncertain.
“A lot of the guys’ futures that are uncertain, myself included, that’s what’s sad about it most, getting this far,” Rodgers said that day during a postgame video news conference. “Obviously there’s going to be an end to it at some point, whether we make it past this one or not. But just the uncertainty is tough and the finality of it all.”
Rodgers’s contract with the Packers runs through the 2023 season, meaning he could not play for another NFL team without being traded or released by the Packers. ESPN, which first reported Rodgers’s latest feelings Thursday, reported that the Packers have offered to adjust Rodgers’s contract and team officials have traveled to meet with him.
He won his third league MVP award for a 2020 season in which he threw for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns as the Packers went 13-3 during the regular season. He threw only five interceptions and his passer rating of 121.5 was the league’s best.
Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show two days following the NFC championship game that he thought he would remain with the Packers but also knew that there are “not many absolutes” in the NFL.
“I don’t feel like I said anything,” Rodgers said then, “that I hadn’t said before. . . . It was more realization, I think, that ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control. I think that was just what kind of hit me in the moment. . . . Obviously after the season that I had and potentially winning MVP and we obviously made another good run, I don’t think that there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back. But, look, I think there’s not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business. So to make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn’t do it. I guess that’s why it went kind of nuts.”
The Packers have said they want Rodgers back and intend for him to return.
“I’ll say this: There’s no way in heck that Aaron is not going to be on the Packers,” team president Mark Murphy told Green Bay radio station WNFL in January, according to a clip of the interview posted on the NFL’s website. “I mean, he is going to be the MVP of the league, might have had his best year ever. He’s our unquestioned leader and, you know, we’re not idiots.”
Coach Matt LaFleur said following the NFC title game: “I sure as hell hope so. I mean, the guy’s the MVP of this league. He is the heart and soul of our football team. So hell yeah, he’d better be back here. He’s our leader.”
Rodgers served as a fill-in host on “Jeopardy” during the offseason and has expressed interest in being chosen as the permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek.
